iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

