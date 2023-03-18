3,411 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

