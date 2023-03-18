Addison Capital Co Acquires 66 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addison Capital Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.9% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 418,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,932,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

