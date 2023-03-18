Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

