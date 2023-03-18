MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 620 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American International Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 284,426 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in American International Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AIG opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.