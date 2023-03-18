iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

