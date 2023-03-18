JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Yousif Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.