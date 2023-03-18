Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

