Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.