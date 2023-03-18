Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

