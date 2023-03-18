Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IQV opened at $190.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.81.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
