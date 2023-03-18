Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.71 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 57,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.