Wedmont Private Capital Sells 157 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

ADI stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

