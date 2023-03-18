Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

