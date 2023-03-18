EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

