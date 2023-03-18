Insider Buying: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Buys $48,663.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $52.90 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,279 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Darling Ingredients

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.