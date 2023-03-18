Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Buys $47,820.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

HASI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $49.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on HASI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

