Reuven Spiegel Purchases 2,000 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

