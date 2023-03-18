Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Reuven Spiegel Purchases 2,000 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DK opened at $22.18 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

