Insider Selling: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Sells $56,814.24 in Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

