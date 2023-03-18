Insider Selling: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Sells $56,814.24 in Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
