FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.80-14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62. FedEx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.60-$15.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

