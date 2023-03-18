Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Insider Buys $49,921.04 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 343.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.
Further Reading
