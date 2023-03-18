Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Insider Buys $49,921.04 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 343.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

