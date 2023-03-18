Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Denis Wagner Buys 94,235 Shares

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner purchased 94,235 shares of Wagners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,944.55 ($33,296.37).

Denis Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Denis Wagner purchased 184,981 shares of Wagners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,889.74 ($66,593.16).

On Friday, February 24th, Denis Wagner purchased 114,102 shares of Wagners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,944.53 ($46,629.68).

On Monday, February 27th, Denis Wagner purchased 264,644 shares of Wagners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,493.52 ($102,329.01).

Wagners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Wagners

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology, and Earth Friendly Concrete segments.

