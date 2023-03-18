FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.60-$15.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

