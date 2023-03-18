Align Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BLK opened at $636.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.81.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
