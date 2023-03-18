Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

