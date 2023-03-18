ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Up 4.9% After Earnings Beat

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 385,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,639,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

