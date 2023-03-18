Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

