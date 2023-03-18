Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,859 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

