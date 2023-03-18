Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.17 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.