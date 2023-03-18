Headinvest LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

