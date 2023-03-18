Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,941.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 160,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

