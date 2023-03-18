Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE LHX opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.