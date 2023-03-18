Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Down 1.6 %

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of WM opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

