New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.4 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,509,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

