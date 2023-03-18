United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $219.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,069,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

