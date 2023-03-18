Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

