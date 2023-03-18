Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.99. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

