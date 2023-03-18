StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

