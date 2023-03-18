StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.
Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
