Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

EDN stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

