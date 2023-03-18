U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4,460.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,572 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

