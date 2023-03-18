LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE LCII opened at $104.73 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

