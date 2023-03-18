Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

UMAR stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.