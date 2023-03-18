Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $132.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

