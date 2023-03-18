Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS UJAN opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

