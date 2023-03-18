Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

