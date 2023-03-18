Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 164.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.