Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 164.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.
Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
