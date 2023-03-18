Weaver Consulting Group Invests $188,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

