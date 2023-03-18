Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

