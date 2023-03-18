The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.