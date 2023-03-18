Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

MDY stock opened at $433.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.